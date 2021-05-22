Prince William: Scotland holds my happiest and saddest memories
- Published
The Duke of Cambridge has said that Scotland is the source of his saddest but also his happiest memories, during a week-long visit to the nation.
In an address to the Church of Scotland, Prince William recalled being at the Queen's Balmoral home in 1997 when he learned of his mother's death.
He said he found comfort and solace in the Scottish countryside during the "dark days of grief" that followed.
But he said Scotland was also where he first met his wife almost 20 years ago.
"The connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep," he said, during the opening speech of the Church of Scotland's General Assembly, attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
His comments come the day after he blamed failings at the BBC over its interview with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, for fuelling her paranoia and worsening his parents' relationship.
Addressing the assembly's 750 virtual attendees on Saturday, the duke said: "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest.
"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.
"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine.
"Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."
Reminiscing about his time at the University of St Andrews in Fife, where he and the Duchess of Cambridge studied, he said: "I spent four very happy and formative years studying in St Andrews. The town and the students left me alone to get on with student life, allowing me to share their freedoms - and their pubs.
"As I grew up I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here and my father is never happier than in walking among the hills.
"My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command, and yes the odd midge."
During the assembly, the Rev George Whyte, chaplain-in-ordinary and principal clerk of the Church of Scotland, read out a letter from the Queen.
In the letter, she spoke of "new bonds" that have been "forged in times of emergency" that "will serve us all well in the future as the United Kingdom seeks to rebuild and reshape community life".
Meanwhile, the monarch has visited the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to wish the crew well ahead of their first operational deployment.
The £3bn warship will depart later for a world tour, carrying eight RAF F-35B stealth fighter jets, and accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters, a company of Royal Marines.
The Queen was welcomed on board at Portsmouth Naval Base and given a briefing on the 28-week deployment, which will cover 26,000 nautical miles.
