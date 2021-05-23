BBC's reputation highly damaged by Diana interview report, says Patel
- Published
The BBC's reputation has been "highly damaged" following an inquiry into the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, Priti Patel has said.
The home secretary said it would have to rebuild trust and confidence following Lord Dyson's probe into how Martin Bashir obtained the interview.
The independent inquiry found Bashir used deception to get the interview.
Asked whether the corporation would survive, Ms Patel said it would have to "reflect and learn lessons".
She told The Andrew Marr show on BBC One it had been "utterly heart-breaking" to hear the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex speaking "in very personal terms" about their mother, following the publication of the report last week.
"There is no doubt this world-class institution, its reputation has been highly damaged," she said. "Lessons will have to be learned - there is no question about that."
The British public, she said, would be asking questions about why the leadership of the BBC was not "publicly giving confidence" in the organisation at this moment - and noted no-one from the BBC had been put forward to speak to Marr on Sunday.
The report will "go down as one of those key moments in the history of the BBC", she added.
Ms Patel also said that work has to be done on "regaining trust and confidence", adding that the mid-term review of the BBC's royal charter next year would look at how it is funded and run.
Former BBC journalist Bashir Martin Bashir has said he "never wanted to harm" Princess Diana with the interview, adding: "I don't believe we did."
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Bashir said he was "deeply sorry" to her sons.