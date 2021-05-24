BBC reviews editorial practices after Diana report
The BBC Board has announced a review of the corporation's editorial and whistleblowing policies, following Lord Dyson's inquiry into its 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
It said it accepted the report, which found the BBC covered up "deceitful behaviour" used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure the interview.
And the board reiterated its apology.
The Duke of Cambridge has said the deception fuelled his mother's paranoia and worsened his parents' relationship.
In its statement, the board said it hoped to ensure the "mistakes of the past" could not be repeated.
"We accepted Lord Dyson's findings in full and reiterate the apology we have offered to all those affected by the failings identified," it said.
"We recognise the impact that the events it describes has had on so many people, not least those whose lives were personally affected by what happened. We also acknowledge that audiences had a right to expect better from the BBC."
The board said it had "confidence" that the "processes and guidelines in today's BBC are much stronger than they were in 1995".