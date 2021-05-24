Max Mosley: Privacy campaigner and ex-motorsport boss dies at 81
By Ella Wills
BBC News
- Published
Ex-British racing driver Max Mosley, who went on to run motorsport's world governing body the FIA and become a privacy campaigner, has died aged 81.
His death was confirmed by ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.
Mr Mosley served three terms as president of the FIA from 1993 to 2009.
He also campaigned for tighter press regulation after the defunct UK Sunday tabloid the News of the World published a story alleging he had organised a Nazi-themed orgy.
Mr Ecclestone said it was "like losing a brother".
"He did, a lot of good things not just for motorsport, also the [car] industry. He was very good in making sure people built cars that were safe," he added.
Born in London on 13 April, 1940, Mr Mosley was the son of 1930s British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley.
In 2008, he took privacy action against the News of the World over the paper's story, which was based on a secret video.