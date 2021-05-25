Covid: No local lockdowns say variant areas, and Moderna jab 'highly effective' in teens

Moderna has said its coronavirus vaccine is "highly effective" in teenagers aged 12 to 17. No cases of the virus were detected in a trial involving 3,732 adolescent volunteers who had two doses of the vaccine, compared to four cases in groups who had placebo infections. The company says it will send the data to regulators globally to seek approval for use of the jab in teenagers. Although teenagers rarely get seriously ill with Covid, they can spread the infection. Experts hope vaccinating them against the virus will help stop the pandemic.