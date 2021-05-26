Covid-19: Government backtracks over travel advice and England's vaccine rollout extended

The vaccine rollout continues at pace in England with people aged 30 and 31 being invited to book their first dose of a Covid jab. The NHS is urging the million or so in the latest category to book an appointment at one of the 1,600 available locations. Several areas are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases linked to the Indian variant and two doses of the vaccines are needed for strong protection. Meanwhile, over-18s in most areas of Wales, over-25s in Northern Ireland and those aged 30 and above in Scotland are all being invited to book appointments for their first dose.