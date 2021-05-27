Covid-19: Indian variant cases rise and cough-detecting phone app
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. Indian variant makes up as many as 75% of UK cases
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says as many as 75% of new coronavirus cases in the UK are of the variant first discovered in India, which is thought to be more transmissible. Public Health England says a total of 6,959 cases of this variant have been confirmed in the UK. The figures represent a rise of 3,535 on the previous week. Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "we may need to wait" for the lifting of all Covid restrictions in England, which is planned for 21 June after warning of an increase in the number of cases of the variant. The final stage would see all legal limits on social contact removed, nightclubs would reopen, and restrictions on large events and performances would be lifted.
2. Johnson and Hancock reject Cummings' criticism
Boris Johnson has rejected claims by his former closest adviser Dominic Cummings that government mistakes led to thousands of extra Covid deaths. He says some of the "commentary" does not "bear any relation to reality". Health Secretary Matt Hancock - who was accused by Mr Cummings of lying about his handling of the pandemic - says the allegations are "not true". Read Mr Cummings' seven most explosive claims here.
3. Surge testing in West Yorkshire
Pupils at four schools in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, are being offered tests for Covid-19 amid rising infection rates and after cases of the variant first found in India was detected. In the week to 22 May there were 108 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people - a 50% rise on the week before. Meanwhile, in Scotland, NHS Grampian says an outbreak in Moray is now "well under control". Surge testing is taking place across England and Scotland in areas where new coronavirus variants have been found - you can find out where here.
4. Australian state of Victoria goes into lockdown
Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, has entered a seven-day lockdown to counter a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in its capital, Melbourne. Authorities have so far found 26 cases, and identified 150 sites where people may have been exposed to the virus. Victoria's acting Premier James Merlino says the outbreak involves a highly contagious strain of the virus, which was first discovered in India.
5. Covid cough-detecting phone app
Scientists at the University of Essex are working on a phone app that could detect whether someone has coronavirus by the sound of their cough. The app listens to coughs and compares them to more than 8,000 that have been recorded worldwide from hospital patients. It has been trialled in remote areas of Mexico, where regular Covid-19 testing is limited, and it is hoped it could detect other viruses in future. Dr Javier Andreu-Perez explains more in the video below.
And there's more...
Covid-19 vaccinations have been made available to everyone over the age of 18 in Northern Ireland. Find out if you're eligible for the vaccine yet here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- COULD PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS HELP TREAT DEPRESSION?: A ground-breaking trial looks for answers
- SCAM CITY: The student at the centre of an alleged multi-million-pound fraud