Covid-19: India's cases falling, and lost summer fear for festivals

The arrival of sunny weather - at last - combined with the first bank holiday since hospitality and tourism restrictions were eased is expected to mean a surge in travel over the weekend. RAC research suggests up to 10.8 million car journeys will take place in the UK between Friday and Monday. Ben Aldous from the RAC said "there's a good chance the weather will have the final say as to how busy the roads get" but he added that Saturday and Monday are expected to see the most traffic. Temperatures over the bank holiday are due to reach 25C in some places, following a spring that was colder than usual.