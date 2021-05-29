Charlie Hanson: Bafta suspends producer over sexual misconduct allegations
- Published
Award-winning producer Charlie Hanson has been removed from Netflix production After Life and suspended from Bafta following accusations by women of historical sexual misconduct.
Netflix and Bafta took action after being contacted by the women this week.
Ricky Gervais - the After Life creator and actor - said he was "shocked and appalled" by the allegations.
Mr Hanson said "based on the summaries provided to me" the accusations were "demonstrably false".
The women sent their accusations anonymously to Bafta and Netflix on Monday, and the story was first reported by Broadcast.
Mr Hanson has been suspended from production of After Life, with filming for the third series currently underway.
Netflix said in a statement: "Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production and referred the matter to the police."
Gervais said: "I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson.
"The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly."
The Golden Globe and Bafta-winning producer has worked on several of Gervais' critically-acclaimed British projects, including 2016's David Brent: Life on the Road film.
Mr Hanson's agents, United Agents, said they are not currently working with him and have removed his profile from their website.
"We were shocked to learn of the historic allegations. Whilst this matter is investigated we have suspended our representation of him," United Agents said.
Bafta said it had been given a number of "very serious detailed allegations" against an individual.
"While we are not their employer we immediately took the decision to suspend their membership," the group said.
"Bafta is an arts charity and does not have the power to investigate historic claims of abuse therefore we have referred the matter to the police.
"The behaviour that these accounts allege is abhorrent, in complete opposition to Bafta values and has no place in our industry."
Mr Hanson said in a statement via his lawyer: "I have been made aware of allegations made against me concerning improper conduct towards women dating back many years.
"Based on the summaries that have been provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are demonstrably false.
"I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry. I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled at me.
"I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation.
"I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors."
The BBC - which has worked with Mr Hanson in the past, including on Extras - said: "The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behaviour.
"We would of course take appropriate action if any specific allegations are put to the BBC about any individual."