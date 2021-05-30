Covid-19: 'Very few' patients are fully vaccinated, and bars struggle for staff
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. 'Very few' patients had both vaccines, NHS boss says
The head of NHS Providers has said "very, very few" Covid patients in hospital in England have received two coronavirus jabs - showing the vaccines provide "very high" levels of protection. Chris Hopson said patients tended now to be younger - meaning there was a lower need for critical care. And he said those Covid patients who had received two jabs tended to have "pronounced co-morbidities". But he said it was "incredibly striking" how busy hospitals were, as they deal with non-Covid backlogs.
2. Protesters in Brazil demand more vaccines
Protests were held across Brazil as people demanded more vaccines and called for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsanaro. Thousands of people gathered in Brasilia, the capital, and in other major cities such as Rio de Janeiro. Mr Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted due to his response to the pandemic, with Brazil recording the world's second highest death toll at nearly 460,000. The president also faces a Senate inquiry into his handling of the coronavirus crisis and the slow roll-out of the vaccine programme. Opposition parties and trade unions accuse Mr Bolsonaro of stalling the programme and disregarding the consequences.
3. Bars and restaurants struggle to attract staff back
While customers have enthusiastically returned to reopened bars and restaurants, the same is not true for staff. More than one in 10 UK hospitality workers left the industry in the last year, and vacancies have soared while applications slumped. Several former hospitality workers are blaming the financial impact of lockdown and furlough. Aleksandra Zadroga, who used to work in a restaurant, said being on furlough had given many a "push" to quit. Industry body UK Hospitality said venues were struggling to fill thousands of jobs.
4. Vietnam detects 'dangerous' new variant
Officials in Vietnam say they have detected a new variant which combines characteristics of the Indian and the UK variant. Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said it was "very dangerous" and appeared to be more transmissible. Vietnam has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. The country has only recorded about 6,700 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, but more than half of those have been recorded since late April this year.
5. St Paul's hits £2.3m memorial fundraising target
A campaign to create a memorial in St Paul's Cathedral for those who died in the Covid-19 pandemic has reached its £2.3m fundraising target in less than a month. The memorial will involve creating a purpose-built portico structure in the cathedral along with an online book of remembrance. More than 9,400 names have already been entered into the book as part of the cathedral's Remember Me project.
And don't forget...
Amid a debate about whether to ease restrictions further on 21 June, you can find out what changes are being considered here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.