In pictures: Bank Holiday Monday brings hottest day of the year
- Published
People headed to beaches, parks and pub gardens to enjoy the sunshine as the Bank Holiday weekend brought the warmest weather of the year and blue skies for much of the UK.
Monday saw the hottest day of the year so far, with a provisional temperature of 24.6C recorded in Kinloss in Moray, Scotland, according to the Met Office.
It outstrips the previous high of 24.5C recorded on 30 March at Kew Gardens in south west London.
Achnagart in Scotland recorded a temperature of 24C on Sunday - after a month of gloomy weather that saw Britons stuck indoors as lockdown rules were eased across the country.
A series of heavy downpours meant May was the fourth wettest on record for the UK, and the wettest ever for Wales.
It comes as a scientist advising the government has warned there are signs the UK is in the early stages of a third wave of coronavirus infections.