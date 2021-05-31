BBC News

In pictures: Bank Holiday Monday brings hottest day of the year

image copyrightPA Media
image captionPeople enjoy pedalo rides on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, in view of the Palace of Westminster

People headed to beaches, parks and pub gardens to enjoy the sunshine as the Bank Holiday weekend brought the warmest weather of the year and blue skies for much of the UK.

Monday saw the hottest day of the year so far, with a provisional temperature of 24.6C recorded in Kinloss in Moray, Scotland, according to the Met Office.

It outstrips the previous high of 24.5C recorded on 30 March at Kew Gardens in south west London.

Achnagart in Scotland recorded a temperature of 24C on Sunday - after a month of gloomy weather that saw Britons stuck indoors as lockdown rules were eased across the country.

A series of heavy downpours meant May was the fourth wettest on record for the UK, and the wettest ever for Wales.

It comes as a scientist advising the government has warned there are signs the UK is in the early stages of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionFamilies navigate the stepping stones in the sunshine at Bolton Abbey in Yorkshire
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSunseekers flocked to Bournemouth beach in Dorset on Bank Holiday Monday armed with deckchairs and parasols
image copyrightPool
image captionGroups were seen basking under blue skies in St James Park, in central London
image copyrightPA Media
image captionOne man soaks up the sun at Portobello beach, near Edinburgh
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA woman and her dog enjoy a spot of paddle boarding along the canal at Paddington Basin, in north London
image copyrightPA Media
image captionIn Southend, in Essex, drinkers enjoy a pint along the seafront
image copyrightPA Media
image captionAn adrenaline-filled bungee jump was top of the agenda for at least one person at Tatton Park, in Knutsford, Cheshire
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSome people enjoyed the view from above as they took to a zipline from Bournemouth pier towards the beach
image copyrightPA Media
image captionMeanwhile others took to punts on Cambridge's River Cam
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionGroups enjoyed food and drink outside busy restaurants in Soho in central London
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA couple take to a canoe by a colourful barge on the canal at Paddington Basin, north London
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionRacegoers enjoy the sunshine at Uttoxeter Racecourse in Staffordshire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA couple wrap up in a picnic blanket to admire the sunset at Greenwich Park in London on Sunday

