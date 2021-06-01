Covid: Zero UK deaths, and Scotland lockdown easing paused for millions

For the first time since March 2020, the UK government did not announce any new coronavirus deaths today. The UK's daily death rate has been falling since the peak reached in January. While it is certainly a moment in the course of the pandemic in the UK, it's worth noting that the figures are often lower at the start of the week because less counting takes place while statisticians are off - and adding in bank holidays will make this figure less certain still. Read more: how significant is a day without Covid deaths?