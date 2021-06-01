Boris Johnson and wife Carrie take two-day mini honeymoon
Newlyweds Boris and Carrie Johnson spent two nights away to mark their nuptials, according to Downing Street.
The prime minister and his wife married in secret on Saturday in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.
A No 10 spokesman would not reveal where the couple went on their mini-honeymoon, but confirmed the PM was now "back at work".
Questions arose after the Catholic ceremony, as Mr Johnson has been divorced twice.
But the Roman Catholic Church can allow divorcees to remarry if the previous marriages were outside the Roman Catholic Church.
Asked by reporters if Mr Johnson was a Catholic or if he considered the wedding a breakthrough for those in the faith, a No 10 spokesman said they were not questions he had asked the PM.
They did, however, confirm that the prime minister had paid for the whole wedding himself.
Mr Johnson was the first prime minister to get married while in office in nearly 200 years.
Members of the public were asked to leave Westminster Cathedral on Saturday just after 13:30 BST (12:30 GMT), according to the Sun.
The Mail on Sunday reported that 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice - the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England.
A small number of church officials were involved in preparations for the Catholic ceremony, which was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, it said.
Downing Street said the couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer, with a longer honeymoon also delayed until then.
Decoy dresses
The Times reported that the new Mrs Johnson - who has confirmed she will take her husband's surname - rented three "decoy" dresses to ensure the ceremony remained secret.
The newspaper said that, along with the white dress she wore for the ceremony - designed by Athens-based Christos Costarellos - she hired three other outfits from ecofashion business My Wardrobe HQ without saying she would be wearing one to be married, concerned that a delivery of a white dress to No 10 would arouse suspicion.
Sacha Newall, who co-founded My Wardrobe HQ in 2018, told the paper: "We didn't know what it was for. We were just asked to supply some items.
"Then we saw what happened this weekend. It was all a bit of a surprise."
'Keeping this under wraps can't have been easy'
Boris Johnson likes to avoid talking about his private life - he's declined to answer questions on the topic for the past few years.
It can't have been easy to keep Saturday's wedding - between a former journalist and someone who works in public relations - under wraps.
But it seems to have taken almost everyone in Westminster by surprise.
Such was the desire to keep it quiet, Downing Street only officially confirmed it had happened on Sunday morning - the day after the wedding.
But amongst the excitement and desire for details, the question of the prime minister's faith - and whether he received any special treatment by the Church - remained.
Christopher Lamb, Rome correspondent for Catholic magazine The Tablet, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "There will be a feeling that, why are some people who are divorced allowed to be married in the Church and others not?
"And I think that's where the Church, I think, can look at its current rules and see how it can become more welcoming. It has been welcoming to Boris Johnson, why not to others?"
Father Mark Drew, assistant priest at St Joseph's Church in Penketh, Warrington, said he has previously had to tell Catholic couples going through a divorce they are not able to remarry in the Church.
"It looks to them - rightly or wrongly - as if the Church is applying double standards and I do fear that this decision does make the Church look bad."
No 10 would not comment on the debate, but an archdiocese spokesperson told the Irish Times that Mr and Mrs Johnson "are both parishioners of the Westminster Cathedral parish and baptised Catholics".
They added: "All necessary steps were taken, in both Church and civil law, and all formalities completed before the wedding."
Downing Street reception
Just one official photograph was released the day after the wedding, showing the couple in the garden at 10 Downing Street in the hours following the ceremony.
However, Conservative MP James Cleverly shared a different photograph of the newlyweds enjoying their garden reception in the Saturday sunshine, with decorations and a table of refreshments visible in the background.
At this stage in the day's proceedings, Mrs Johnson is seen barefoot and her husband has dispensed with his jacket and tie.
Huge congratulations to @carriesymonds and @BorisJohnson on their wedding.— James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) May 30, 2021
🥂 pic.twitter.com/qEKrAKFBRR
Downing Street did not reveal any details of who was invited and whether any of Mr Johnson's Cabinet colleagues were among the guests.
Several politicians congratulated the couple, including Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey.
Ms Patel wrote on Twitter: "Many Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Johnson @BorisJohnson and @CarrieSymonds. Wishing you both much love and happiness."
Musicians were also pictured leaving No 10 on Saturday night.
The last prime minister to get married while in office was Robert Banks Jenkinson in 1822.
Mrs Johnson used to work in the Conservative Party press office, which she joined in 2010, and two years later she worked on Mr Johnson's successful campaign to be re-elected as mayor in London.
She became the party's head of communications before leaving in 2018 to work in public relations for marine conservation organisation Oceana. Mrs Johnson then became head of communications for conservation group the Aspinall Foundation in January.
The couple were first romantically linked by the media in early 2019. In February 2020, they revealed that they were engaged and that she was pregnant.
Their son, Wilfred, was born last April.
Mr Johnson and his previous wife, Marina Wheeler, announced in 2018 that they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.
He was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen.
