Indian variant hotspots: Advice in five South Asian languages
Leicester, Hounslow, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen, and North Tyneside have been identified as areas most hit by the Indian Variant - while cases are also rising in other areas.
The government is asking people to minimize travel into and out of the eight affected areas. These areas have increased surge testing and accelerated vaccinations amid the spread of the more transmissible Indian variant, now named the Delta variant by the World Health Organization.
BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the government guidance in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil, and Urdu.
Punjabi
Raj Kaur Bilkhu tells you what the government advice is, in Punjabi.
Hindi/Urdu
Ishleen Kaur tells you what the government advice is, in Hindi/Urdu.
Tamil
Jeyapragash Nallusamy tells you what the government advice is, in Tamil.
Gujarati
Ushma Mistry tells you what the government advice is, in Gujarati.
Sylheti
Poppy Begum tells you what the government advice is, in Sylheti.