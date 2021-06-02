Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans unveiled by Buckingham Palace
- Published
Further details of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next June have been revealed by Buckingham Palace.
Trooping the Colour will be held in full for the first time since the pandemic on day one of a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend from 2-5 June.
Other celebrations include a live concert at Buckingham Palace, called the Platinum Party at the Palace.
The events are being held to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.
She will have reigned for 70 years on 6 February 2022.
As with the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the first week in June has been chosen for the celebratory weekend, with the summer offering a better chance of good weather than February.
On the second day of the Bank Holiday weekend a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral.
The following day will see the Queen joined by members of the Royal Family at the Derby, held at Epsom Downs.
The live concert will take place that evening.
Performers have yet to be named, but it is billed as bringing together some of the world's biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen's seven-decade reign.
There will also be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world, Buckingham Palace said.
Past holidays for royal celebrations
2 June 1953 - The Queen's Coronation
14 November 1973 - The wedding of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
7 June 1977 - The Queen's Silver Jubilee
29 July 1981 - The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
3 June 2002 - The Queen's Golden Jubilee
29 April 2011 - The wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton
5 June 2012 - The Queen's Diamond Jubilee
To create the four-day weekend in June 2022, the late May Spring Bank Holiday that year will be moved to Thursday, 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday, 3 June will be created.