BBC News

UK records hottest day of the year for third day in row

By Lauren Turner
BBC News

Published
image copyrightReuters

It has been the hottest day of the year in the UK for the third day in a row.

Temperatures reached 26.6C (80F) in Northolt, west London, before midday on Wednesday. It beat the previous day's record of 26.1C in Cardiff on the first day of meteorological summer.

Some areas are expected to see even higher temperatures by the end of Wednesday, the Met Office said.

But there have been showers and even thunderstorms in some areas, with these spreading north as the day progressed.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe golden laburnum arch at the National Trust's Bodnant Garden, near Tal-y-Cafn, Conwy, was bathed in sunlight on Wednesday
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThere was some - but not much - shade to be found at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, where this interactive sculpture by Ai Weiwei is going on long-term view
image copyrightPA Media
image captionSome chose to take to the water to cool down, like these people enjoying boats on the Thames near Windsor Castle

The rain was set to start in south-west England and south-west Wales, the Met Office said, ending days of good weather.

After a rainy May, the good weather has come as a relief to many.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionIt was another day ripe for picnics, including here (above and below) in Greenwich Park, London
image copyrightPA Media
image copyrightPA Media
image captionAfter a rainy few days, an umbrella was used to protect from the sun instead, here at Bournemouth beach in Dorset

The UK has seen its fourth highest amount of rainfall on record for the month, with an average of 120mm (4.7in).

And Wales had the wettest May since records began in 1862, with 245mm (9.6in) of rainfall, topping the previous record of 184mm (7.2in) set in 1967, according to the Met Office.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionIt was good weather for a selfie, as this man found at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich Park, London
image copyrightPA Media
image captionMCC members queued outside the ground ahead of day one of the first Test match at Lord's, London

Picture research by Phil Coomes

More on this story