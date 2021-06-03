Queen to meet US President Joe Biden next week
- Published
The Queen will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden next week, Buckingham Palace has said.
The meeting at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June coincides with the end of Mr Biden's visit to Britain for the G7 summit of leaders from the world's biggest economies.
Mr Biden will be the 12th serving US president the Queen has met as monarch.
She met his predecessor Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace in 2019.
Her Majesty, 95, first met a serving US president as Princess Elizabeth in 1951 and has since met all elected US leaders during her 69 years on the throne, except for Lyndon B Johnson.
Mr and Mrs Biden sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.
The couple said they were keeping the royal family "in our hearts during this time".
The G7 gathering in Cornwall will be Mr Biden's first foreign engagement in person, as the coronavirus pandemic has prevented him from travelling outside of the US since taking up his post in the Oval Office.
Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: "The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June 2021."