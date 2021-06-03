Covid-19: Portugal off green list and 50% of UK adults fully vaccinated

Portugal will be taken off the UK's travel "green" list and relegated to "amber" from 04:00 BST Tuesday - meaning that people can only travel there for essential reasons and have to quarantine upon their return. The government says it follows "increased concern" over the spread of coronavirus variants, including a mutation of the so-called Indian variant, now called Delta. Meanwhile, seven countries - Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago - have been added to the "red" list, meaning these destinations should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances". Here is a reminder of the travel rules.