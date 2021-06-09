Covid-19: Highest daily cases since February and 'Glastonbury style' rush for jabs

For the first time since the middle of May, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK has risen above 1,000. It comes as scientists warn of the risks of a third wave, as cases of the Delta variant (first identified in India) rise. Prof Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was key to the first lockdown in March last year, told a media briefing that delaying the planned lifting of the last remaining restrictions on 21 June would allow more people to be vaccinated. He added that it was not clear how cases will translate into hospitalisations and it would take a few more weeks to find out.