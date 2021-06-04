Covid-19: UK infections rise by two-thirds and Nepal's plea for UK help

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children aged 12 to 15, the first time a Covid-19 vaccine has been authorised for under-16s in the UK. The UK's medical regulator found it was safe and effective, with the benefits outweighing any risks. Vaccine committee the JCVI will now decide whether children should get the jab. The Pfizer vaccine was already approved for people aged 16 and over, but the UK is not routinely offering Covid-19 jabs to any under-18s at the moment. Children's risk of becoming ill with Covid is very low, but EU countries, the US and Canada are all beginning to vaccinate younger age groups. Read more about the debate.