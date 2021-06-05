Covid-19: Restrictions ease in Scotland and live music could return to Northern Ireland

Millions of people in Scotland have moved into lower restriction levels. Many areas went from level two to level one overnight, and Glasgow's move to level two allows people to meet in each other's homes for the first time in nine months and drink alcohol in pubs and restaurants. The whole country had been due to move to level zero on 28 June but the prevalence of the Delta variant, first detected in India, may stall that. Scotland announced 992 new Covid cases on Friday - the highest since 17 February.