Covid-19: Restrictions ease in Scotland and live music could return to Northern Ireland
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. Restriction levels ease for millions of Scots
Millions of people in Scotland have moved into lower restriction levels. Many areas went from level two to level one overnight, and Glasgow's move to level two allows people to meet in each other's homes for the first time in nine months and drink alcohol in pubs and restaurants. The whole country had been due to move to level zero on 28 June but the prevalence of the Delta variant, first detected in India, may stall that. Scotland announced 992 new Covid cases on Friday - the highest since 17 February.
2. Covid scientist targeted by a far-right sniper
Belgian police are embroiled in a full-scale manhunt for a far-right soldier who has targeted the country's leading virologist. Prof Marc Van Ranst has been living in a safe house with his wife and 12-year-old son, guarded by security agents, for nearly three weeks. It's after Jürgen Conings, who has a vendetta against virologists, went on the run with a rocket launcher and a machine gun.
3. Shops in Wales face 'dead days' as customers stay away
Non-essential shops were allowed to reopen in Wales on 12 April. But while footfall increased by 8% from April to May, figures showed a decline of more than 30% in visitors compared with May 2019. They showed Wales had the steepest decline in footfall out of the UK nations. Sara Jones, head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said the past 12 months had been "disastrous" for shops.
4. Live music return could return in Northern Ireland from 21 June
Northern Ireland's communities minister has said she is hopeful live music can resume before the end of June. Deirdre Hargey said she is looking at an indicative date of 21 June - but that would need to be approved during a review of Covid-19 restrictions by Stormont ministers next week. Ms Hargey also said she hoped the 500-person cap on outdoor gatherings could be removed and replaced with risk assessments.
5. Patient leaves hospital after 167 days in ICU
A 63-year-old man has left hospital after spending 167 days in intensive care. Neil McLaughlin, from Chapelhall in North Lanarkshire, was taken to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride last November. His stay is thought to be the longest time that any Covid patient has spent in critical care in Scotland.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
The vaccine rollout is now reaching younger adults throughout the UK. So what do you need to know if you're under 30? You can find all the key bits of information here.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- SIR TOM JONES DOESN'T HOLD BACK: From singing at weddings to meeting Elvis in LA
- TOXIC POSITIVITY: Why trying to force a positive outlook can make you feel bad