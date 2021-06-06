EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder claims £111m jackpot
- Published
A UK ticket-holder has come forward to claim Friday's £111m EuroMillions jackpot, lottery operator Camelot said.
The player matched all five numbers - 07, 20, 36, 40 and 46 - along with the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 04.
The ticket-holder, who will not be named unless they decide to go public, is the fourth UK Euromillions winner this year.
Camelot said it would be the ninth biggest jackpot win in UK lottery history.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "We will now look to support the ticket-holder through the process and help them to start to enjoy their life-changing win."
In April, an anonymous EuroMillions player became the UK's fifth biggest winner after a £122m prize was paid out.
The UK's biggest winner claimed a jackpot of £170m in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.
And in February this year, a new record was set for the largest amount ever won in EuroMillions when a Swiss player took home 210 million euros, or about £180m.