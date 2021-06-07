Covid-19: Government aid cuts opposed and vaccine badges for UK online daters
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. MPs attempt to reverse foreign aid cuts
As the UK prepares to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing opposition from senior Tories over government cuts to the UK's international aid budget. More than 30 rebel Tory MPs want Boris Johnson to restore a commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on international development. The Conservative Party committed to spending 0.7% in its 2019 manifesto - but ministers say it is hard to justify given record levels of peacetime borrowing during the pandemic.
2. Covid vaccine badges for UK online daters
Many people have an idea of what they would love in a partner and now Covid vaccine status will form part of profiles on some dating apps. The latest drive by the government to support the vaccination programme will see UK online daters being able to choose to display a badge on their profiles to show if they have had the jab or are supportive of it. Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch have all signed up - but there will be no way of verifying whether the status is genuine.
3. Socially-distanced Bafta Awards honour Michaela Coel
A socially-distanced Bafta TV Awards ceremony saw Michaela Coel named best actress after also winning Baftas for writing and directing her drama I May Destroy You. Comedian Richard Ayoade hosted the event where some nominees attended in person while other accepted their awards remotely. Find out what happened at the Baftas here.
4. How do you create 'Covid-free' travel destinations?
How do you lure tourists back this summer? Greece's islands have an ambitious plan - named "Operation Blue Freedom" - to vaccinate local residents to create "Covid-free" travel destinations.
5. 'My foggy glasses solution helped me through Covid'
For anyone who wears glasses, you know what it can be like when you put your face mask on - everything starts to steam up, the world looks foggy - yes, it's hard to see. Alex Wickens, 22, from Sussex, found this when he was working shifts at his local supermarket, so he started a business designed to tackle a practical problem.
With coronavirus cases on the rise again, could this change plans to relax rules in England on 21 June?
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
