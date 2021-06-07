Covid-19: Jabs for England's over-25s and a pandemic shortage of summer goods

England's vaccine rollout will officially extend to people aged 25 to 29 with bookings opening tomorrow, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced. That will mark six months since the UK began its vaccination programme, with more than 40 million people having had at least one jab so far. Mr Hancock said he was "cheered" by the sight of young people queuing to be vaccinated and said the jabs had saved 13,000 lives so far, as well as preventing 39,000 hospital admissions. Meanwhile, Wales said it would hit the UK target to offer first jabs to all adults six weeks early, completing the task by next Monday.