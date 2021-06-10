Covid-19: Moves to reopen UK-US travel and Hancock to address MPs on pandemic handling

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden will meet later to agree a new "Atlantic Charter". The modern agreement, based on a declaration during World War Two, will focus on a number of challenges including a way of relaunching travel between the two countries "as soon as possible", a No 10 statement said. Almost all passengers from the UK are currently banned from travelling to the US. However, the boss of Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, said the announcement, which sees a new taskforce being created to make recommendations on easing travel, "falls short".