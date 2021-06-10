Covid-19: Moves to reopen UK-US travel and Hancock to address MPs on pandemic handling
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Johnson and Biden move to reopen UK-US travel
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden will meet later to agree a new "Atlantic Charter". The modern agreement, based on a declaration during World War Two, will focus on a number of challenges including a way of relaunching travel between the two countries "as soon as possible", a No 10 statement said. Almost all passengers from the UK are currently banned from travelling to the US. However, the boss of Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, said the announcement, which sees a new taskforce being created to make recommendations on easing travel, "falls short".
2. Hancock to address MPs on pandemic handling
Matt Hancock will address a number of accusations levelled against him over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic when he answers questions from MPs later. It comes after the prime minister’s former adviser Dominic Cummings claimed the health secretary should have been fired on several occasions for “lying” to the cabinet during the crisis. Mr Hancock denies the claims, saying he has been guided by science throughout.
3. Travellers 'at mercy of rogue testing firms'
There are still "serious problems" among private Covid testing firms, with rogue operators making misleading claims, says consumer group Which? Most travellers to the UK are required to pre-book tests for day two and day eight following their return to the country. However several test providers on a government approved list are offering misleading information about pricing and availability, Which? found. The Department for Health said it was carefully monitoring test providers.
4. The mother and son feeding Mumbai's poor
Harsh Mandavia and his mother have turned a one-day offer to help distribute meals during India's first Covid lockdown into a major feeding scheme for people in Mumbai battling to feed themselves.
5. Why the Euros delay is great for some players
We shouldn't really be having a Euros football tournament this year, but the pandemic meant it was pushed back from last summer. What has this meant for the England, Scotland and Wales squads? They are different to what you might think.
And there's more...
How can I watch the Euros with my friends? The delayed football tournament starts on Friday and here's what you need to know to follow the action safely.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
