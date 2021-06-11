June 21: Delay lockdown lifting, urge local health leaders
By Katie Wright
BBC News
- Published
Public health officials have called for a delay to lifting the last coronavirus restrictions in England on 21 June to "stop us going backwards".
The Association of Directors of Public Health said unlocking then would risk an increase in hospital admissions.
The government is expected to announce on Monday whether it will remove the last of the restrictions a week later.
Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it had to be careful not to squander the progress made in tackling the virus.
The final stage of lifting restrictions would see all legal limits on social contact removed. Nightclubs would reopen, and restrictions on performances, weddings and other life events would also be lifted.
But concerns about the spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India and now dominant in the UK, have led some scientists to call for a delay to ending lockdown.
Public Health England said its latest figures showed more than 90% of new cases were now the Delta variant, which continues to show a significantly higher rate of growth compared with the Alpha (or Kent) variant.
Association of Directors of Public Health vice-president Jim McManus told Radio 4's Today programme the government had a "fiendishly difficult decision" to make on whether to ease restrictions further.
However, he said if we "invest that little bit of time to keep us going forwards, it will stop us going backwards".
"If you get enough people infected, you will get a rise in hospitalisations," he said.
He added that the more people getting infected would allow more variants to develop, which could risk a variant developing that evades the vaccine completely.
"So actually, investing a bit of time is really important to enable the vaccine programme to finish and do its job."
Asked about reports in the Times that the government was considering a four-week delay, he said that would be "really welcome".
Latest government figures show that nearly 29 million people in the UK have had both doses of a vaccine - 54.8% of the adult population.
Asked about the government decision on 14 June, Mr Zahawi, the vaccines minister, told BBC Breakfast: "We have to be really careful so that those hard won wars against the virus are not squandered."
He reiterated that the government would "share the data on Monday".
"We all know the virus hasn't gone away, it will attempt to mutate," he said. "The Delta variant is more infectious and more severe for those it infects. So, we have to be really careful".
On Thursday the UK reported more than 7,000 new cases for a second day running. The UK last surpassed that figure in late February.
Mr Zahawi said that the UK was on track to offer all those aged over 50 - who had already had a first jab - a second dose by 21 June.
He also said no-one in the UK would have to wait longer for a vaccine because of the country's contribution to the global vaccination effort.
The UK has pledged to start donating vaccines to poorer countries in the next few weeks, as part of 100 million surplus doses which will be delivered in the next year.
