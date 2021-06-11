In Pictures: G7 leaders attend a summit in Cornwall

In Pictures: G7 leaders attend a summit in CornwallBy Hazel ShearingBBC NewsPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingRelated TopicsG7 summitsimage copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionFor some, life has continued more or less as normal in St Ives, Cornwall, this week. Tourists bought fish and chips, and locals took their paddle boards out for a spin. But there is one key difference: the town and the neighbouring village of Carbis Bay are hosting some of the world's most powerful leaders for the G7 summit of advanced economies.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionThey include US President Joe Biden, who arrived with First Lady Jill Biden at Cornwall Airport, Newquay, on Wednesday.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionThe couple, who are on the first foreign trip of Mr Biden's presidency, were accompanied by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, on a trip to the beach on Thursday.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionDr Biden and Mrs Johnson even took their shoes off on the sand at Carbis Bay, as Wilfred Johnson - Mr and Mrs Johnson's son - looked on.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionThey were soon to be joined by other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - depicted here on the sand in Newquay by activists from the group Avaaz, calling for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine around the world.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionMr Trudeau wore a face covering when he arrived on Thursday for three days of talks.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionAs did Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who arrived on Friday.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionThe G7 leaders aren't the only prominent figures in attendance. President of the European Council Charles Michel, wore a face covering adorned with the ring of stars on the EU flag when he arrived.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionPolice lined the street outside a pub decorated with the flags of the G7 countries, as delegates left the Tregenna Castle in Carbis Bay.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionMr Biden gave a speech on Thursday, accompanied by Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionAnd he had a separate meeting with Mr Johnson ahead of talks with their other counterparts.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionMeanwhile, further G7 activity was taking place at St James's Palace in London. Designer Stella McCartney was among those who attended an event hosted by the Prince of Wales, where he encouraged firms to back a more sustainable future.Related TopicsG7 summitsG7More on this storyFrom Air Force One to Beast - Biden's travel kitPublished11 hours agoWhy are world leaders coming to the English seaside?Published6 hours ago