Covid-19: June unlocking delay considered and honours for vaccine heroes
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. 21 June unlocking could be delayed by a month
The planned ending of England's remaining Covid restrictions on 21 June could be delayed by up to four weeks amid rising case numbers fuelled in part by the Delta variant. The final stage of lifting lockdown would see all legal limits on social contact removed. The government is still examining data ahead of a final announcement about the roadmap for easing measures, scheduled for Monday. A Whitehall source said a number of options were being considered, but the four-week delay was currently the main one. With coronavirus constantly changing, our health correspondent James Gallagher looks at whether there is a limit to how bad variants can get.
2. World leaders to set out post-Covid plan
World leaders are to pledge that the devastation caused by a pandemic like Covid-19 must never be repeated. They will issue a declaration on the second day of the G7 summit in Cornwall that sets out a series of measures intended to achieve this. Among them is the aim to slash the time needed to develop vaccines to under 100 days. The leaders will also pledge to reinforce global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity.
3. Covid passports could be used at big events
Vaccine passports could be used at big events, such as concerts and sports matches, under plans being considered by the government. On Monday, a review into the use of the certification in England is expected to confirm they will not be compulsory. But a Whitehall source said it was possible they could have a role in large events and in helping prevent closures if there is another wave of the pandemic in winter. It comes as MPs called for the certification to be scrapped, arguing there was no justification for their use "sufficient to counter what is likely to be a significant infringement of individual rights" No formal decision has yet been made by government.
4. Queen's Birthday Honours for vaccine heroes
The former chair of the UK vaccine taskforce and one of the scientists who developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are among those recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Kate Bingham and Prof Sarah Gilbert both received damehoods. Venture capitalist Ms Bingham told the BBC she was "humbled" and that she hoped her legacy would inspire more women to pursue careers in the science sector. Prof Gilbert said it was important to recognise "the large number of people who worked very hard to get this vaccine developed, manufactured, tested in trials... and now the people working on the vaccine rollout".
5. 'We've got tickets to a post-Covid festival'
In normal times it could expect to attract a crowd of 110,000 people. But this year Download festival will host a fraction of that number - some 10,000 people - along with a pared-back list of performers as part of a government Covid pilot event. No-one will have to wear a mask or socially distance at the festival in Castle Donington, Leicestershire, which is returning after twice being cancelled because of the pandemic. As our reporter Sandish Shoker discovered, fans are delighted to be back.
And there's more...
Our understanding of the virus has evolved throughout the pandemic - check out the latest thinking on how to protect yourself here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- ADDICTED TO TANNING: How far would you go for the perfect glow?
- NEW DRAMA - TIME: What does it take to survive in prison?