Covid-19: June unlocking delay considered and honours for vaccine heroes

Vaccine passports could be used at big events, such as concerts and sports matches, under plans being considered by the government. On Monday, a review into the use of the certification in England is expected to confirm they will not be compulsory. But a Whitehall source said it was possible they could have a role in large events and in helping prevent closures if there is another wave of the pandemic in winter. It comes as MPs called for the certification to be scrapped, arguing there was no justification for their use "sufficient to counter what is likely to be a significant infringement of individual rights" No formal decision has yet been made by government.