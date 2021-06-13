Covid-19: Government cautious about unlocking and shipping disruption to continue
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. Government cautious about 21 June unlocking
The government must "be cautious" in deciding whether to end all Covid restrictions in England on 21 June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. Details of the next stage in the roadmap out of lockdown are due to be announced on Monday. But Mr Johnson warned that hospitals admissions were increasing, in part fuelled by the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant. The prime minister told the BBC it was important any easing of restrictions was "irreversible". Our health correspondent Nick Triggle explains, while infection rates were always expected to rise at this point, the current trajectory is steeper than government scientists had hoped.
2. Huge queues at pop-up vaccine site
A pop-up Covid vaccine clinic in Sheffield reached capacity shortly after opening - prompting officials to ask people not to attend. Over-18s were invited to attend no-appointment drop-in sessions at the Crucible Theatre on Saturday. An online post advertising the clinic, open between 09:00 and 14:00 BST, was shared thousands of times.
3. The engaged couples who could be affected
Couples preparing to wed are among those who could be affected by England's unlocking being delayed. Sian Holmes and Daniel Whiteley have planned a 54-guest wedding on 25 June. However, the couple from Liverpool will lose "thousands of pounds" if the 30-person cap isn't lifted from 21 June, as had been planned. Miss Holmes said she "struggled to understand the disparity" in rules between weddings and larger sporting events. "It's not just a party. It is an important life event for people to celebrate together."
4. Shipping disruption could last until Christmas
Disruption in the global container shipping industry could lead to shortages in the run-up to Christmas, industry experts have said. In what is the latest in a series of severe setbacks for the industry, an outbreak of Covid-19 in Guangdong province in southern China has caused acute congestion at the region's ports. It means shipments have been delayed, exacerbating tensions within global supply chains. The knock-on effects could take many months to resolve.
5. 'I miss airline meals so much I make them at home'
Before Covid, Nik Sennhauser would spend much of his free time looking for flight deals. He loved the experience of air travel so much he thought nothing of flying to the US for a weekend trip. Now he is recreating the in-flight meals he once enjoyed to remind him of good times before the pandemic. They include lobster thermidor, meat patty and gnocchi, and fried chicken with waffles, roasted potatoes and grilled peaches. So committed is Nick to recreating the experience that he even bought a trolley filled with glasses, plates and cutlery.
Uncertainty hangs over plans to lift the last of the UK's restrictions. Find out about the roadmap for lifting lockdown.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
