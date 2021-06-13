Covid-19: Government cautious about unlocking and shipping disruption to continue

The government must "be cautious" in deciding whether to end all Covid restrictions in England on 21 June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. Details of the next stage in the roadmap out of lockdown are due to be announced on Monday. But Mr Johnson warned that hospitals admissions were increasing, in part fuelled by the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant. The prime minister told the BBC it was important any easing of restrictions was "irreversible". Our health correspondent Nick Triggle explains, while infection rates were always expected to rise at this point, the current trajectory is steeper than government scientists had hoped.