Daniel Morgan: Met Police accused of 'form of corruption' in report
An independent panel has accused the Met Police of "a form of institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.
Its first objective was to "protect itself" for failing to acknowledge its failings since the 1987 murder, panel chairman Baroness O'Loan said.
Mr Morgan's family, and the public, are owed an apology from the Met, her report said.
