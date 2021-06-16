Covid-19: 'Hopeless' Hancock claims, and the wedding day dilemma

As the lifting of restrictions in England is put on hold, wedding couples are trying to make up their minds whether to postpone their big day. For Kathy Leather, from Malvern, Worcestershire, going ahead now would be like a trifle without the jelly. "You can't have a celebration without chatting and dancing and singing, so we can't do it." Instead, Kathy and Steve Lloyd, her partner of 19 years, will spend what would have been their wedding day volunteering at a vaccination centre. Confused by all the rule changes? We've got all you need to know about weddings wherever you are in the UK here.