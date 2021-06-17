Covid-19: Growing epidemic and legal challenge over travel

Cuts to the UK's aid budget will leave millions of people at risk of dying from "neglected tropical diseases", the World Health Organization has said. It comes after the annual foreign aid budget was reduced from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income - a cut of almost £4bn - due to the pandemic. The Foreign Office said it had been forced to take tough decisions to leave programmes that treated these diseases. This will mean almost 280 million lifesaving tablets are likely to expire and have to be incinerated due to the withdrawal of UK money, according to the United Nations agency. However, ministers say £10bn will be still spent in 2021, with £1.3bn on global health.