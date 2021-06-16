Rainsbrook: Children removed over training centre safety fears
Dominic Casciani
Home and legal correspondent
@BBCDomCon Twitter
- Published
The Ministry of Justice is removing all children from a key institution detaining young criminals in the UK, amid serious concerns for their safety.
All 33 children currently detained at the Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre will be transferred to other institutions.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said private contractor MTC had "failed to deliver" vital changes.
The decision comes after criticisms of how children were cared for.
During the peak of the pandemic last year, detainees were being locked up in near solitary confinement as a quarantine measure.
In December, three watchdogs were so concerned to find that children were still being held in those conditions, despite an order to the centre's management to stop, that they ordered ministers to take urgent action.
That prompted Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to order major changes to how private contractor MTC ran the facility in Northamptonshire, including new managers responsible for more closely monitoring how the young detainees were being cared for.
But in a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Justice revealed that a further inspection by the education watchdog Ofsted had rated the centre as "inadequate", despite attempts to turn it around.
It said that the most urgent concerns about the time children spent locked up had been addressed - but the government did not believe that MTC had done enough to resolve "wider long-standing issues".
Mr Buckland said: "Six months ago, I demanded that MTC take immediate action to fix the very serious failings at Rainsbrook.
"They have failed to deliver and I have been left with no choice but to ask that all children are moved elsewhere as soon as possible.
"This move will help protect the public by ensuring often vulnerable children get the support they need to turn their lives around - ultimately resulting in fewer victims and safer streets."
The 33 current detainees will be moved out of the facility to other accommodation within the youth justice system. In practice that means the only other operating STC or secure children's homes that are dotted around the country.
Rainsbrook will then be mothballed while the MOJ considers its future, including its contract with MTC.
The closure means that two of the three STCs have now been shut after serious allegations of poor management and care - the other being Medway in Kent.