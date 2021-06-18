BBC News

Covid and pregnancy: Advice in five South Asian languages

As the Covid vaccine is being rolled out to younger age groups, what should you do if you're expecting a baby, breastfeeding or trying to have a baby?

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand what the science says in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Does the vaccine have any effects on fertility for both men and women? Doctors have answered some commonly asked questions about pregnancy and the Covid vaccine.

Punjabi

media captionDr Carter Singh explains what the current advice is, in Punjabi

Sylheti

media captionDr Anika Ahmed explains what the current advice is, in Sylheti

Urdu

media captionDr Nadia Ghani explains what the current advice is, in Urdu

Tamil

media captionDr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains what the current advice is, in Tamil

Gujarati

media captionDr Chintal Patel explains what the current advice is, in Gujarati

