Outdoor civil weddings and partnerships get the go ahead
- Published
Civil wedding and partnership ceremonies will be allowed to take place outdoors for the first time in England and Wales from next month.
Under current laws, wedding ceremonies at approved premises such as hotels and stately homes need to be held in a room or other permanent structure.
Outdoor civil ceremonies will become legal from 1 July.
The government says about 75% of non-religious weddings currently take place on approved premises.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: "A couple's wedding day is one of the most special times in their lives and this change will allow them to celebrate it the way that they want.
"At the same time, this step will support the marriage sector by providing greater choice and helping venues to meet demand for larger ceremonies."
MPs will not have to vote on the law change, as it can be introduced directly by a government minister.
Until 1994 marriage ceremonies in England and Wales could only take place in churches and register offices.
An amendment to the law permitted ceremonies at other locations including landmarks and dedicated wedding venues. The sites must be approved by local councils, with a registrar attending to record the ceremony.
The issue of holding ceremonies outdoors was among a series of changes proposed by the Law Commission last year.
The commission, which reviews legislation, said current laws were no longer meeting the needs of many couples, and suggested private gardens, beaches and parks could all become potential venues in the future.
The change comes as a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England and Wales from Monday will allow more people to attend weddings and civil partnerships.
In England the 30-person cap will be lifted, with venues instead being asked to limit numbers based on space and to enforce social distancing measures, including the wearing of face coverings indoors.
In Wales, the number of people who can attend will be determined by the size of the venue and an assessment of Covid risks - including social distancing.
