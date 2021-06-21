Covid-19: PM confident about 19 July unlocking, and Wales fans not allowed to travel
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. 'Looking good' for 19 July - PM
Boris Johnson has said 19 July is still "looking good" for the date when all Covid restrictions can be lifted in England, although he has downplayed any suggestion this date might come earlier. The prime minister said cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, were still rising and the priority was to keep other variants out of the UK. It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped to exempt fully vaccinated people from the requirement to isolate for 10 days when they come into contact with someone who has Covid.
2. Row over Manchester travel ban continues
Scotland's first minister has defended the decision to impose a ban on non-essential travel with Manchester and Salford because of high Covid rates. Nicola Sturgeon said she had a "duty" to keep Scotland as safe as possible. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham continued his criticism of the restrictions, saying he felt people in his region had been "insulted" by the move and a lack of consultation. He had previously called for compensation for people affected. One of those is bride-to-be Rachel Godiff, from Salford, who has cancelled her honeymoon to Scotland.
3. Wales fans 'won't be allowed' in Netherlands
Wales football fans have been told not to travel to Amsterdam for the next round of Euro 2020 in the Netherlands. Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan said police in Amsterdam had advised that they would not be "letting Welsh fans into the country". The Netherlands is on the UK's amber list, meaning travel is not advised, while the UK is not on the Netherlands' safe country list. Wales will face either Belgium, Finland, Russia or Denmark in their last-16 match in Amsterdam on Saturday.
4. Scotland midfielder tests positive for Covid-19
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is to miss his side's final Euro 2020 group stage game with Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid. The Scottish Football Association currently say there are no close contacts identified from inside the team's camp. He played in the goalless draw with England on Friday but match play is not considered close contact and England's players and support team all returned negative tests on Sunday.
5. Father recovers from Covid coma to climb Snowdon
A man who spent 59 days in intensive care with Covid-19 has climbed Wales' highest peak with his 11-year-old daughter - and some NHS workers who treated him. Leighton Webster, 43, a father-of-three from Redditch, was on a ventilator in a coma for six weeks last year and is recovering from lung damage. He said it felt "amazing" to reach the top of Snowdon "with the people that helped me at my worst - the brilliant NHS staff". Read more about his story here.
And there's more...
The lifting of restrictions has been delayed in the UK, but what does that mean for festivals and gigs this summer?
