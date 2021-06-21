Covid-19: PM confident about 19 July unlocking, and Wales fans not allowed to travel

Boris Johnson has said 19 July is still "looking good" for the date when all Covid restrictions can be lifted in England, although he has downplayed any suggestion this date might come earlier. The prime minister said cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, were still rising and the priority was to keep other variants out of the UK. It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped to exempt fully vaccinated people from the requirement to isolate for 10 days when they come into contact with someone who has Covid.