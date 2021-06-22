Covid-19: Sturgeon to confirm easing delay and Love Island returns
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Sturgeon to confirm delay to lockdown easing
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions later, to allow more people to be vaccinated. The first minister has signalled the move to level zero - the lowest in the nation's five-tier system - could be pushed back by three weeks from the scheduled date of 28 June. She's also promised to publish a review of social distancing rules.
2. All Bumble staff given week off to de-stress
Dating app Bumble, on which women are in charge of making the first move, has temporarily closed its offices this week to combat workplace stress, with its 700 staff worldwide told to switch off and focus on themselves. The pandemic has been extremely busy for the company, as lockdown boredom set in and swiping to find a match picked up in popularity, culminating in a 30% year-on-year increase in paid users in the three months to 31 March.
3. Grading system leaves Welsh pupils 'in limbo'
While pupils across Wales are getting provisional A-level, GCSE and AS grades - set by teachers - throughout this month, there are concerns some may be "in limbo" for weeks before results are confirmed. University places will not be confirmed until August. Children's Commissioner for Wales Sally Holland says: "I am particularly concerned about the potential effect of this on... some young people, who may already have fragile wellbeing following this very difficult period."
4. Extra Covid payment for Northern Ireland students
More than 9,000 students from lower income backgrounds at Queen's and Ulster universities are to receive an additional £495 payment for disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That is on top of a £500 payment from the Stormont Executive to about 40,000 students across Northern Ireland.
5. Love Island announces summer cast after year off
It wasn't the worst thing to happen in 2020 but the cancellation of last summer's Love Island due to the pandemic was still keenly felt by many viewers in need of light relief. But fans of the ITV show will be able to get their fix when a new series starts on Monday. Newsbeat has details of the line-up.
And don't forget...
... the rules on gatherings if you're planning to meet up with mates to watch the Scotland or England matches later.
