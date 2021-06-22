Covid-19: Double jabbed travellers could avoid quarantine - Hancock
- Published
Ministers are "working on" plans for quarantine-free travel from amber list countries for people who are fully vaccinated, Matt Hancock has said.
He said the plans for England had not been "clinically advised yet".
But the health secretary said the government was looking at plans to allow the vaccine to "bring back" some freedoms.
Currently travellers arriving from countries on the red or amber travel lists have to isolate for 10 days.
Asked on Sky News if the measure could be in place as soon as August, Mr Hancock said: "We'll get there when it's safe to do so."
Under the current rules for England, arrivals from the few green list countries do not have to quarantine but must book a test for day two of their return.
Those arriving from red list destinations must isolate in a government approved hotel for 10 days. Those coming from amber countries, the category which covers most other countries - must quarantine for 10 days. They do not need to be in a hotel.
The health secretary also told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that England remained "on track" for the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on 19 July, with case rates "slowing" and hospitalisations "not rising quickly".
He said the number of people dying from Covid in England remained "very, very low" and said this showed the "vaccine was working".
Mr Hancock also warned that the coming winter could be "challenging", but said that he hoped the government would not have to bring back restrictions.