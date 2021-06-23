Covid-19: Jab uptake rising in ethnic minority groups and travel industry protests

More people from ethnic communities are coming forward to get vaccinated, with take-up increasing faster in black African and Pakistani communities than in white backgrounds, the medical director of primary care for NHS England has said. Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Dr Nikki Kanani said between mid-March and mid-June uptake had increased from 75% to 86% in Asian communities and 55% to 68% in black communities. But while progress is being made to "close the gap" in vaccine uptake, the government was not "tackling all of the hesitancy", she said. Dr Kanani said there would be a weekend of walk-ins to encourage uptake. It comes as figures showed three in five adults in the UK have now received both vaccine doses.