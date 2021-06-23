Covid-19: Jab uptake rising in ethnic minority groups and travel industry protests
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Jab uptake rising in ethnic minority groups
More people from ethnic communities are coming forward to get vaccinated, with take-up increasing faster in black African and Pakistani communities than in white backgrounds, the medical director of primary care for NHS England has said. Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Dr Nikki Kanani said between mid-March and mid-June uptake had increased from 75% to 86% in Asian communities and 55% to 68% in black communities. But while progress is being made to "close the gap" in vaccine uptake, the government was not "tackling all of the hesitancy", she said. Dr Kanani said there would be a weekend of walk-ins to encourage uptake. It comes as figures showed three in five adults in the UK have now received both vaccine doses.
2. Exams likely to be adjusted next year
A-levels and GCSEs in England are likely to face "adjustments" next year so that pupils affected by the pandemic are not disadvantaged, the education secretary has said. This summer's exams have been cancelled, but Gavin Williamson told the Commons Education Select Committee the expectation was that modified tests would be run next year. He suggested some of the ideas that would have been used for this year's exams could be applied. These include slimming down some of the subject areas to be tested and pushing back the dates of exams to increase lesson time.
3. Visitors to Wembley will face restrictions
Football fans and Uefa officials visiting England for the Euro 2020 final without quarantining will be subject to restrictions, No 10 has said. It has been reported that up to 2,500 people from abroad will be allowed to attend the matches, though the government said discussions around this are ongoing. The prime minister's official spokesman said those who were eligible to come would be subject to a "strict code of conduct" which could be expected to include daily testing, staying in designated hotels, the use of designated private transport and compliance with all other Covid restrictions.
4. Travel industry protests
Protests have been held around the country by travel industry workers who have urged the government to do more to support the sector. Airport workers stood with placards on empty runways while others protested outside Westminster, Holyrood and Stormont. They called on the government to offer the industry more financial support and increase the number of countries on the UK's green list - allowing passengers to travel without having to quarantine on their return. The government says it continues to explore how it could open international travel safely.
5. Should schools' self-isolation policy change?
Absences from school due to Covid have nearly trebled in England over the past week, with more than 170,000 pupils self-isolating as close contacts of those who tested positive. It's prompted calls for a different approach to testing and quarantining of pupils. Dr Michael Absoud, from King's College London, said missing school was detrimental for children's mental and physical development - particularly those with learning disabilities or from poorer families. "We are at a different stage in the epidemic now - there needs to be an alternative to isolating contacts of positive cases," he said.
And there's more...
With the government working on plans for fully vaccinated people to have quarantine-free travel from amber list countries, here's what you need to know about going abroad.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
