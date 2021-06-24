Covid-19: Travellers await rules review and millions may have long-lasting Covid
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. UK foreign travel rules review amid industry pressure
The UK's foreign travel rules will be reviewed by the government later amid a desperate plea from the industry, which estimates 195,000 travel jobs have been lost during the pandemic or are at risk. Under the government's traffic light system countries are classed as green, amber or red. The travel industry is calling for the green list to be widened and for an exemption to quarantine for fully-vaccinated people visiting amber countries such as Spain and Portugal. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is facing MPs later this morning, and says ministers "need to look at what the science says". There could be another hurdle, however, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested all EU countries should make British travellers quarantine due to the Delta variant - as Germany has done.
2. Millions may have suffered with long Covid - study
Around two million people may have had long Covid, according to a survey. The emerging phenomenon, which is not yet fully understood and does not have universally-agreed definition, covers a broad range of symptoms. After the initial coronavirus infection, long-lasting symptoms include fatigue, headaches and muscle pain. The React study, involving half a million adults in England, found a third of people felt unwell for 12 weeks or more, and tiredness was one of the most common symptoms. The NHS has opened more than 80 long Covid assessment services across England and the government has provided £50m for research.
3. University not worth the fees during pandemic - survey
"Fees have not changed even considering the changes made with Covid," "everything seems too high a price for what we are receiving" and "because of Covid I haven't met any of my classmates or tutor". These are some of the comments from the Higher Education Policy Institute's annual survey. It found about a quarter of students in the UK think they got good value for money from university during the pandemic. Students also felt their fees and living costs were not justified by the disrupted teaching they received this academic year. The results were "disappointing, albeit not surprising", Universities UK said.
4. Will a deadlier third Covid wave hit India?
India is beginning to reopen after a second wave of Covid-19 infections devastated the country in April and May. But now experts warn that a third wave could strike in the next few months. Can India prevent it?
5. How fashion designers flipped to athleisure
When coronavirus turned the world upside down many businesses started diversifying to survive. Find out how couture fashion houses pivoted to athleisure to stay afloat.
And there's more...
As the UK's rules on foreign travel are set to be reviewed later, remind yourself of where you can go and who with.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
