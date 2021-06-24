Covid-19: Travellers await rules review and millions may have long-lasting Covid

The UK's foreign travel rules will be reviewed by the government later amid a desperate plea from the industry, which estimates 195,000 travel jobs have been lost during the pandemic or are at risk. Under the government's traffic light system countries are classed as green, amber or red. The travel industry is calling for the green list to be widened and for an exemption to quarantine for fully-vaccinated people visiting amber countries such as Spain and Portugal. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is facing MPs later this morning, and says ministers "need to look at what the science says". There could be another hurdle, however, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested all EU countries should make British travellers quarantine due to the Delta variant - as Germany has done.