Covid-19: Green list concern and some GB athletes 'don't want vaccine'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Green list changes not enough, say travel bosses
Sixteen destinations might have been added to the UK's green list - meaning you can visit without having to quarantine on return - but it does not go far enough for most of the travel industry. While the government plans to drop quarantine for fully vaccinated people returning from amber-list countries "later in the summer", easyJet says the timetable "simply isn't ambitious enough". BA says the sector cannot afford "another missed summer".
2. NHS Test and Trace weaknesses remain, watchdog warns
Significant weakness remain in the performance of NHS Test and Trace in England, a watchdog says. Highlighting poor winter turnaround times for test results - just 17% came back in 24 hours in December - and over-reliance on consultants, the National Audit Office identifies "pressing challenges". However, it says there are signs of progress such as the creation of local council contact tracing teams.
3. Some GB Olympic athletes 'don't want vaccine'
The British Olympic Association's boss says it's still "trying to convince" some athletes to have the Covid vaccine ahead of Tokyo 2020. Andy Anson says "well over 90%" of British athletes will have had two vaccine doses when the Games start next month but tells The Sports Desk podcast: "There are individuals who didn't want to be vaccinated."
4. A&Es overwhelmed by mildly ill children, say doctors
Hospital casualty departments are being "overwhelmed" by record numbers of young children, with winter viruses - suppressed during lockdown - now flourishing. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health says most are under five, and usually their fevers and coughs are not caused by coronavirus but infections treatable with paracetamol or ibuprofen.
5. The high fliers with new careers
With planes grounded and many foreign holidays still a pipedream, the pandemic has hit the travel industry - and those who work in it - harder than most. Stephanie Miskin hears from pilots and cabin crew whose careers went into tailspin, and finds some thankful, despite their unexpected diversion.
And don't forget...
With the traffic-light list of overseas travel destinations being updated, here are the rules about visiting green and amber countries.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
