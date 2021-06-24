Covid-19: Sunak expects July end to restrictions and Europe on thin ice
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Chancellor will stop wearing mask as soon as possible
Rishi Sunak has said the situation is looking good for the end of restrictions in England on 19 July, adding that it was his "strong expectation" that society could then "get back to normal". The chancellor told the Times he expects to stop wearing a face mask "as soon as possible" after it is no longer legally required in England. A decision is set to be made over the next few weeks about the final easing of restrictions.
2. Europe on 'thin ice', warns Merkel
Europe is bracing itself for a surge from the Delta variant - thought to be between 40% and 60% more transmissible. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned the continent is "on thin ice" and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said the variant, first identified in India, would account for 90% of EU cases by late August. Mrs Merkel said the rest of the EU should follow Germany's lead by quarantining arrivals from the UK.
3. Bank keeps interest at historic low
The Bank of England has shrugged off concerns that inflation could soar as the economy returns to normal following the pandemic. Consumer price inflation hit a two-year high of 2.1% in the year to May, exceeding the Bank's 2% target. But the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee said the effect would be temporary. It voted to keep interest rates steady at the historic low of 0.1%.
4. Lloyd-Webber takes legal action over theatre closures
Andrew Lloyd Webber and other members of the live music industry are taking legal action to force the government to hand over the results of its live event pilot scheme. Test audiences have attended events like the FA Cup final and Download Festival as part of the Events and Research Programme. Organisers had expected the findings to be made public last week but publication was delayed. Lord Lloyd-Webber said the government's actions were "forcing theatre and music companies off a cliff".
5. Lockdown hero honoured
A 74-year-old man dubbed the skipping Sikh for starring in exercise videos during lockdown has been made an MBE. Rajinder Singh launched his fitness videos after becoming concerned that members of his community could become isolated due to the Sikh temples closing during the pandemic. He helped raise more than £14,000 for NHS charities and was honoured at St James's Palace on Wednesday.
And there's more...
And with concerns about the Delta variant on the continent, here is a reminder of what you need to know when travelling to some of Europe's biggest holiday destinations.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- HOW THE DELTA VARIANT TOOK HOLD: Ros Atkins looks at the Covid-19 strain which is now dominant in the UK
- THE BEST FOOTBALL ANTHEMS: Get ready for the game tonight with this soundtrack!