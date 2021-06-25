Covid-19: Hancock admits breaching guidelines, and travel bookings surge

Travel operators are reporting a surge in bookings to many of the 16 destinations added to the UK's green list on Thursday. The destinations, which include Malta and the Balearic islands, will be added to the green list from 04:00 BST on 30 June, meaning UK visitors will not have to quarantine on return. Prices of flights and hotels on the green list have swung sharply in both directions since the destinations were announced, with Jet2Holidays reporting bookings for Malta and Madeira up by almost 1,500%. But the travel industry insists the latest developments do not go far enough - while the EU is considering imposing tougher quarantine measures on UK arrivals amid concerns over the Delta variant.