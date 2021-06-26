Covid-19: 'Grab a jab' under way and Covid families' anger at Hancock
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. 'Grab a jab' vaccine drive under way
Stadiums, shopping centres and theatres are among hundreds of sites to join the "grab a jab" campaign in England this weekend in a bid to boost vaccine uptake. The walk-in vaccination centres means any adult will be able to get a Covid vaccine without an appointment. The Newcastle Eagles basketball arena, Watford's Vicarage Road and Birmingham's Edgbaston cricket ground are among sporting grounds opening their doors for people to get jabbed. Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is even offering free tours of the stadium as part of its Gunner Get Jabbed event. You can find a centre near you here.
2. Lone women tell of harassment at quarantine hotels
Four women who stayed in quarantine hotels in the UK have told the BBC they were sexually harassed by guards working for security company G4S. Private security companies have been hired by the government to ensure hotel guests observe quarantine rules. But one woman says a guard mimed having sex while they were alone in a lift. Another says a guard asked for a "hug" and a selfie. G4S said it expected the highest standards of conduct from staff and investigated allegations of wrongdoing. You can read about the women's experiences here.
3. Hancock's kiss could undermine Covid rules, families say
Families who have lost loved ones to Covid have warned Matt Hancock's breach of social distancing guidance when he kissed an aide could lead to people breaking coronavirus rules. The health secretary has apologised after pictures emerged of him with Gina Coladangelo. The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has written to the prime minister urging him to sack Mr Hancock if he does not resign. Rivka Gottlieb, from the campaign group, told BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight: "If [Mr Hancock] were to announce another lockdown or further regulations why would anybody listen to someone who doesn't follow the rules themselves?" A Downing Street spokesman said Boris Johnson had accepted Mr Hancock's apology and considered the matter closed.
4. Vaccine trial volunteer's holiday in jeopardy
A Covid vaccine trial volunteer says he faces cancelling plans to celebrate his 70th birthday in France because he has been "disadvantaged" by taking part. Tom Williams from Denbigh said he was refused an approved jab after having the yet-to-be approved Novavax vaccine. The UK is on the French amber list, and only those fully vaccinated with an approved jab can travel for holidays. The UK government's Department of Health said it was would ensure volunteers were not disadvantaged. But Mr Williams said authorities should "recognise the fact that without volunteers on these research projects you wouldn't get the vaccines in the first place".
5. 'Home-working helped me keep a full-time job'
Whether it's a dance class, a work meeting or a doctor's appointment, technology has allowed many of us to do more from home during lockdown. But for Ruby Jones it's also allowed her to keep her first full-time job. The disability activist, who works for the University of Exeter's Student Union, lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The connective tissue disorder sometimes requires Ruby to use a wheelchair or crutches, and can also cause fatigue. She told the BBC: "I've done meetings from my bed with members of university senior management and I wouldn't have been in that room if it wasn't for the digital access." She said she created the hashtag #MyAccessiblePandemic on Twitter to highlight how the pandemic has improved accessibility for disabled people.
And there's more...
As walk-in vaccination centres open across England this weekend as part of a push to get all adults vaccinated by 19 July, do you know how soon can you have your second dose?
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- CRIME FIGHTERS: Going from a 9-5 job to becoming trainee detectives
- THE POP ROYALTY OF GLASTONBURY: Tune in to Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lorde and more!