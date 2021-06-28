Covid-19: Javid's lockdown update and small firms' support gap warning
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Javid to update MPs on lifting Covid measures
Newly-appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid will face MPs about when the remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in England. Having only been appointed late on Saturday - after Matt Hancock stood down when footage emerged of him breaching social distancing rules by kissing a colleague - Mr Javid spent much of Sunday getting up to speed at the Department of Health and Social Care. He'll be making his debut as health secretary in the House of Commons later to give an update on the data to see if restrictions can be lifted before 19 July, when measures are due to ease. Elsewhere in the UK, the lifting of coronavirus restrictions has been paused in Wales with a review on 15 July, while in Scotland, it is hoped that the remaining rules will be lifted on 9 August, and some rules in Northern Ireland will be reviewed on 1 July.
2. Small firms warn of 18-day gap in Covid support
The delay in lifting lockdown in England is not reflected in how companies are being helped, says the Federation of Small Businesses. It says moving the date from 21 June to 19 July due to a rise in coronavirus infections means small firms need more help to bridge an 18-day gap as financial support packages wind down. From the start of July changes include business rate exemptions for retailers and hospitality firms ending. The FSB national chairman Mike Cherry told the BBC some of the UK's most fragile businesses had "clung on" through the pandemic, but now have no cash reserves remaining. Bu the government said "substantial" support would remain including the furlough scheme.
3. Labour calls for investigation into private emails
As the fallout from former Health Secretary Matt Hancock's breach of Covid guidance continues, Labour is calling for an investigation into ministers' use of private email addresses for government business. Mr Hancock stood down after video footage emerged of him kissing colleague Gina Coladangelo. Since his breach was exposed another claim has come to light - that Mr Hancock also potentially breached guidelines by using his personal email account. The Sunday Times reported the story which prompted Labour's call for an investigation. Deputy leader Angela Rayner said it could "conceal vital information" as it could mean that the government does not hold complete records of the former health secretary's decision-making during the pandemic. The Department of Health and Social Care said ministers conducted business through departmental emails.
4. Can the Covid jab change your period?
Can the Covid vaccine change your period? If so, why? Dr Viki Male, reproductive immunologist at Imperial College London, has answered some of the questions you've been asking - the main thing is heavier or delayed periods are nothing to worry about, experts say. Watch the video to find out more.
5. Love Island's back
It's back. For all the Love Island fans out there the 18-month wait is finally over. Eleven new islanders are set to enter the villa in Majorca after the ITV2 dating show was put on hold due the coronavirus pandemic. Who's who? How is the series going to work? Or if you're thinking what's the big deal about Love Island? We've got the answers.
And there's more...
With Health Secretary Sajid Javid expected to give an update about whether restrictions will be eased earlier in England, here's a reminder of the roadmap for lifting lockdown.
