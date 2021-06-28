Covid-19: Javid's lockdown update and small firms' support gap warning

Newly-appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid will face MPs about when the remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in England. Having only been appointed late on Saturday - after Matt Hancock stood down when footage emerged of him breaching social distancing rules by kissing a colleague - Mr Javid spent much of Sunday getting up to speed at the Department of Health and Social Care. He'll be making his debut as health secretary in the House of Commons later to give an update on the data to see if restrictions can be lifted before 19 July, when measures are due to ease. Elsewhere in the UK, the lifting of coronavirus restrictions has been paused in Wales with a review on 15 July, while in Scotland, it is hoped that the remaining rules will be lifted on 9 August, and some rules in Northern Ireland will be reviewed on 1 July.