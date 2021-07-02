Euro 2020: The fans who will be at the England v Ukraine match
By Jess Sherwood & Kris Bramwell
BBC News
- Published
While most England fans are unable to be at the crunch Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday, others are thanking their lucky stars that they're in the right place at the right time.
Whether it's down to careful planning, local knowledge or pure good fortune, a select few are excitedly preparing for England's clash with Ukraine.
Peter White, 38, from Hertfordshire, was visiting his partner in Rome when he heard England would be playing in Italy and quickly scrambled to find a ticket.
"I've been in Rome now for a few weeks seeing my partner," he said. "I have been following the competition in the background while I have been here but I haven't actually got a TV here in Rome, so only heard the other morning that England were coming to Rome."
England supporters have been warned not to travel to Italy due to Covid travel restrictions. And the Football Association has returned its allocation of tickets.
But because he was already in Italy, Peter was able to get a ticket. He is not your typical, travelling England fan though - in fact he's never actually been to a football match. But, he says, when in Rome during a pandemic, it's best to support your home team if you can.
"Normally I'm not a huge football fan and I don't like to take tickets away from anybody who really wants them," he says. "But they're not getting the same support as normal and I thought I'm not taking the ticket away from anyone, so why not?
"This is actually going to be my first ever live football match so I am very excited about it. I am now desperately searching for an England flag, a shirt, any England gear before the weekend. It's probably going to be a bodge job but I'll do my very best."
For others, the trip has taken a lot more planning.
Naim Rahman, 28, from London, booked his tickets for the game more than two years ago - before the pandemic hit and knowing there was a good chance England wouldn't be playing in the game.
Last Sunday, he flew to Rome ready to quarantine for five days ahead of the match. In fact, he watched the England v Germany game from his quarantine hotel - knowing he'd travelled hundreds of miles to watch the winner. "It was a bit nervous," he says. "But fortunately it worked out."
Current rules state that UK passengers travelling to Italy must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken 48 hours before travelling and then isolate for five days. UK nationals living in Europe are able to travel without quarantining as long as they have proof of full vaccination or a negative test.
Naim had always planned to watch a Euro 2020 match abroad, combining it with a holiday. "I didn't go for Wembley tickets because I wanted that experience of going abroad to watch the Euros," he said. "I wanted to see the Euros on holiday, live, no matter who was playing, but I am so happy it's England, I can't wait."
The coronavirus pandemic has made his trip far more complicated. "I had to change my flights, my hotel bookings, quite a lot because of the rule changes." As his five-day quarantine ends, Naim is now keen to see some of Rome's tourist attractions before the game.
But he can't wait for the kick-off. "I'm looking forward to seeing Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, I've never seen them play live." And he's predicting another knockout performance from the three lions: "2-0 to England. That's my prediction."
You might also be interested in:
Paul Bertram lives in Campania, Italy, with his wife Nella. They got their tickets via Twitter. The 53-year-old ex-pat is no stranger to the Stadio Olimpico, where Saturday's match will take place. He's a Roma fan and has watched around 50 matches in the stadium.
Originally from Sunderland, his love affair with Italian football began in 1995 when he went to watch England's Paul Gascoigne train for Lazio.
"We were just three lads from Sunderland and there's Gazza running round the pitch and they let us in," he recalls. "It was an amazing experience. He ran round the pitch and when he got to us he asked, 'Are you from Sunderland?' He was over the moon. Someone must have told him.
"He'd run round the pitch, tell us a joke and we'd be wetting ourselves and then he'd say, 'I've got to make it look like I'm training', and carry on."
Paul is proud to be one of the privileged few England fans at the game on Saturday. "There's something extra special about being in the minority of fans at the game. I'm there and I'll be cheering the lads on," he says.