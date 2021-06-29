Covid-19: Record numbers missing school, and amber list quarantine exemptions

Foreign business leaders will no longer need to quarantine when arriving in England if their trip is likely to have a significant economic benefit to the UK. The exemption will be for arrivals from amber-list countries, and only given in exceptional circumstances, the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said. The exemption is for executives wishing to travel to England to make a "financial investment in a UK-based business" or for "establishing a new business within the UK". You can read more about the UK's current foreign travel rules here.