Covid-19: Record numbers missing school, and amber list quarantine exemptions
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. More than 375,000 pupils out of school in England
There has been a sharp rise in the number of pupils sent home from school in England because of Covid. According to the latest official figures, more than 375,000 pupils are out of school for Covid-related reasons - an increase of more than 130,000 in a week. Absences have quadrupled this month. The government has signalled a shift to more testing in September - rather than schools sending home whole "bubbles" of pupils in response to Covid cases. You can read more on that here.
2. Quarantine exemption for business leaders
Foreign business leaders will no longer need to quarantine when arriving in England if their trip is likely to have a significant economic benefit to the UK. The exemption will be for arrivals from amber-list countries, and only given in exceptional circumstances, the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said. The exemption is for executives wishing to travel to England to make a "financial investment in a UK-based business" or for "establishing a new business within the UK". You can read more about the UK's current foreign travel rules here.
3. Police investigating after Chris Whitty accosted
Police are investigating video footage that appears to show England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, being accosted by two men in a park. Boris Johnson said he was "shocked at seeing the despicable harassment" of Prof Whitty, who has become a household name during the pandemic, frequently appearing alongside the PM at major press conferences. The video shows two men laughing and jeering as they grab hold of Prof Whitty, who struggles to free himself. The Met Police said it happened in St James's Park in London on Sunday. You can read more about Prof Whitty, and his career before Covid, here.
4. Scottish government lifts Manchester travel ban
The ban on Scots travelling to Manchester and some other parts of England is to be lifted. The restriction on non-essential journeys sparked a row between First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Burnham accused Ms Sturgeon of "hypocrisy" for imposing the ban without any consultation with him. He also pointed out that parts of Scotland had higher Covid rates than Manchester. You can read more about the spread of cases in Scotland here.
5. 'Declining vaccine the biggest mistake of my life'
A Covid-19 vaccine refuser has told how he "stared death in the eyes" as he lay gasping for breath in hospital after catching the virus. Abderrahmane Fadil, 60, was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary earlier this month struggling to breathe. The father of two said declining his vaccination invite in February was "the biggest mistake" of his life. He has thanked NHS staff for saving his life and urged others to get vaccinated. You can read more about which vaccines are available and to whom here.
