Football fans celebrate as England beat Germany in last-16 Euro 2020 clash

England's football fans celebrated across the country as their team beat Germany 2-0 in the Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley stadium.

There were jubilant scenes as fans kitted out in England football strips and costumes gathered in designated fan zones, pubs and bars to see Gareth Southgate's men reach the tournament's quarter-finals.

Earlier in the match, renditions of the fan anthem Three Lions rang out as supporters headed to the stadium, where 40,000 people - including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the singer Ed Sheeran - watched the match.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionEngland fans inside Wembley stadium celebrated their team's victory over Germany
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSupporters were jubilant after the second England goal at the 4TheFans Fan Park at Event City in Manchester
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionOne England fan took the team's 'Three Lions' moniker quite literally with his costume choice
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionEngland fans at Wembley cheered after their team's first goal against Germany
image copyrightReuters
image captionThere were tense scenes earlier in the match as two fans wearing their team's football strip watched from Boxpark in Croydon in south London
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association, was joined by his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and their eldest child, seven-year-old Prince George, as they applauded after the match
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Cambridges were joined in the stadium by famous faces including the singer Ed Sheeran and ex-England captain David Beckham
image copyrightDavid Baddiel/Twitter
image captionDavid Baddiel and Frank Skinner, the comedians who co-wrote the 1996 fan favourite Three Lions, reunited at Wembley for the match
image copyrightReuters
image captionOne group of England supporters were on the edge of their seats as they followed the game from Vinegar Yard bar in south-east London
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe rapper Stormzy watched the match at Boxpark Wembley in north-west London
image copyrightBoris Johnson/Twitter
image captionPrime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a photograph of him watching the match with wife Carrie, alongside the caption 'Come on England!'

