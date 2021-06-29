Football fans celebrate as England beat Germany in last-16 Euro 2020 clash
England's football fans celebrated across the country as their team beat Germany 2-0 in the Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley stadium.
There were jubilant scenes as fans kitted out in England football strips and costumes gathered in designated fan zones, pubs and bars to see Gareth Southgate's men reach the tournament's quarter-finals.
Earlier in the match, renditions of the fan anthem Three Lions rang out as supporters headed to the stadium, where 40,000 people - including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the singer Ed Sheeran - watched the match.