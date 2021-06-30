Covid-19: New research into coronavirus impact and green travel list expanded
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Covid death rate 25% higher in Greater Manchester - report
A higher death rate in Greater Manchester and a decline in life expectancy across the north-west of England as a result of Covid have emerged in new research. The study found Greater Manchester's Covid-19 death rate was 25% higher than that of England as a whole in the 13 months to March 2021 and life expectancy in the region fell by 1.6 years for men and 1.2 years for women in 2020. The average fall in England was by 1.3 years and 0.9 years respectively. In the report, Sir Michael Marmot makes a series of recommendations about health, housing, transport, community development, jobs and schools. "It cuts across the board," he says. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham welcomes the findings.
2. Malta, Madeira and Balearics on green travel list
The green list of countries has been expanded and now there is no need to self-isolate when returning to the UK from Malta, Madeira, and the Balearic Islands as well as number of UK overseas territories, including Antigua, Barbados and Grenada. But the additions, apart from Malta, will be on the "green watchlist", which means if things change then they risk being moved to the amber or red lists.
3. Disabled people forgotten during Covid, BBC research reveals
Thousands of deaf and disabled people across the UK have told the BBC of the devastating impact the pandemic has had on their lives. Most said their disability had worsened and more than 2,400 said routine, often vital, medical appointments had been cancelled. Disability charity Scope said the findings confirmed disabled people's needs "had been forgotten". Read the full story here.
4. 'The doctor told me long Covid didn't exist in kids'
Meet 16-year-old Liliana Jackson who caught Coronavirus expecting it to only last a week or two. But months later she was still experiencing repeated flare-ups including skin rashes, nerve pain, chest cramps and severe fatigue.
5. FA not selling tickets for England's quarter-final in Rome
As England's footballers concentrate on preparing for the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020 tournament, so will fans. The team, who beat the German side for the first time in the knock-out stage of a major competition since the 1966 World Cup final, will be travelling to Rome for their next fixture against Ukraine on Saturday. But there's little chance for fans hoping to travel to the Italian capital for the match. Italy is on the UK's amber list, and also has its own quarantine rules in place so for most UK travellers the best-case scenario would mean arriving there only to be stuck watching the match in a hotel room. And the Football Association has said it will not be selling tickets because of that. Find out more here.
And there's more...
With England football fans potentially looking to fly to Italy for the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020 tournament against Ukraine on Saturday, take a look at the rules about travelling to amber-list countries.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- MEET THE SCIENTISTS: Three amazing young people working in a Covid testing lab
- IS IT TIME TO DITCH THE 'GAY BEST FRIEND' STEREOTYPE?: "It's reducing that friend down to the fact they are gay"