Should we raucously celebrate a football win in a pandemic?

"I think it's got to the stage now where couples are appalled by what they are seeing," she says. "It's not just the football, it's the tennis too - it seems like they are cherry-picking and calling them test events. We did a survey and found 83% of couples are asking their guests to take tests, and that's for weddings - an event with about 100 or so people and it's a much more sober affair - people won't be running around with their shirts off."